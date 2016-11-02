MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf falls with global trend but Saudi firm

DUBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets rose early on Wednesday after drops in global bourses and oil prices, but banking shares continued to support Saudi Arabia.

In the nine days through Monday, the Saudi index added 10.1 percent in response to the success of Riyadh's international bond issue, which eased concern about tight liquidity in the banking system.

On Tuesday, the index pulled back slightly, but in the first half-hour of trade on Wednesday it edged up 0.2 percent as the banking sector climbed 0.3 percent, suggesting positive sentiment due to the bond issue has not yet faded.

The biggest lender, National Commercial Bank, fell back 1.1 percent but major Islamic lender Al Rajhi climbed 0.9 percent.

The petrochemical sector edged down 0.1 percent, and many gainers were second- or third-tier stocks favoured by local retail investors, such as air conditioner maker and retailer Shaker, which rose 3.4 percent after its board approved a 0.75 riyal dividend for the first nine months of this year to shareholders registered this Thursday.

Dubai's index fell 0.7 percent with Emaar properties losing 0.9 percent, while a 2.4 percent slide in telecommunications operator Etisalat helped to pull Abu Dhabi's index down 1.0 percent.

Qatar's index also dropped 1.0 percent to 10,098 points as petrochemicals and metals blue chip Industries Qatar sagged 1.6 percent.

The index is close to confirming a clean break of technical support at 10,153-10,160 points, where its September low coincides with its 200-day average. That would break the consolidation range of the past six weeks, pointing down to around 9,800 points.

Kuwait's stock index fell 0.4 percent, but Kuwait Finance House, the country's biggest Islamic lender, rose 2.1 percent after reporting a 20.5 percent rise in third-quarter net profit to 52.3 million dinars ($172.9 million).

EFG Hermes had forecast the lender would make a quarterly net profit of 33.8 million dinars while HSBC had estimated 64.0 million dinars. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Larry King)