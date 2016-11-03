MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar falls after chart support breaks, Saudi rises

DUBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets moved little early on Thursday but Qatar's index fell after it broke technical support while Saudi Arabia's bourse continued to outperform the region.

Gulf markets showed little reaction to a big monetary policy change in Egypt, where the central bank said it had floated the pound and hiked interest rates by 300 basis points. This triggered a surge in Egyptian stocks at the opening.

Qatar's stock index sank 1.1 percent to 9,966 points after slipping 1.3 percent on Wednesday to 10,073 points; that broke technical support at 10,153-10,160 points, where the September low coincided with the 200-day average.

Fund managers have expressed concern about high valuations in Qatar and a Reuters poll published this week found them on balance expecting to cut allocations to that market in the next three months.

The Saudi index rose 0.6 percent, however, in a broad-based rally supported by both banks and petrochemical firms.

Market sentiment has been positive since last month's $17.5 billion international bond issue by the government eased pressure on liquidity in the banking system.

Investors largely ignored a purchasing managers' survey showing growth in the Saudi non-oil private sector slowed to its lowest level in October since the survey was launched in August 2009.

Savola, a big Saudi food company whose profits have suffered in the past from currency weakness in Egypt, fell 0.3 percent.

Dubai's stock index edged up 0.2 percent, although Gulf Navigation jumped 7.0 percent, and Abu Dhabi fell 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Jon Boyle)