10 months ago
November 6, 2016 / 5:56 AM / 10 months ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt may extend gains on pound's float, Gulf may be hit by weak oil

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Egypt's blue chip equities index may extend some gains on Sunday following the float of its currency at the end of last week, but Gulf markets are likely to pull back after crude oil suffered its biggest weekly percentage decline since January.

After floating the Egyptian pound, initially devaluing it by about a third from the peg of 8.8 to the U.S dollar, the central bank let it drift down to around 15.35-15.75 on Thursday.

Many Egyptians expect the pound to fall further on Sunday when banks begin trading it freely.

On Thursday the Egypt's blue chip index jumped 3.4 percent after the central bank floated the currency, though it finished well off its intra-day high, as some traders cashed out, wasiting to see how the pound performs this week.

And gains in the stock market on Sunday may be limited as investors will most likely remain wary of aggressively allocating funds until the pound stabilises.

Also, global investors are risk averse ahead of Tuesday's U.S. election, keeping many foreign funds on the sidelines.

In the Gulf, oil-sensitive shares are likely to be hit after Brent futures fell to $45.58 a barrel, their lowest levels since Aug. 11 as signs of tensions resurfaced between Saudi Arabia and Iran that could scupper a key supply cut pact. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
