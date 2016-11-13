MIDEAST STOCKS-Shares exposed to emerging market funds sag but Saudi index climbs

DUBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Gulf shares which form part of MSCI's emerging market index fell in early trade on Sunday but Saudi Arabia's market bucked the trend as two of its biggest telecommunications operators rose after the settlement of a two-year arbitration process.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was down 1.2 percent as First Gulf Bank dropped 2.1 percent and Etisalat fell 1.7 percent in line with a sharp drop in emerging markets globally on Friday.

Qatar's main index fell 0.4 percent with petrochemical and metals producer Industries Qatar down 0.5 percent. Barwa Real Estate lost 1.0 percent.

Dubai's main index was down 0.6 percent with Emaar Properties slipping 1.2 percent.

DXB Entertainments, which is not part of the MSCI index but could be added in a review this week, lost 2.6 percent after the amusement park builder recorded a widening net loss for the three months to Sept. 30 of 103.6 million dirhams ($28.21 million), versus a loss of 37 million dirhams in the prior-year period.

The company spent 38.3 million dirhams on marketing expenses and incurred operating expenses leading up to the opening of two theme parks Oct. 31. The company said in a separate statement that it expects to complete a third theme park in 2019.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's index added 0.7 percent in the first half-hour.

Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) surged 6.4 percent after saying it was awarded 219.46 million riyals ($58.51 million) from rival Zain Saudi, following an arbitration ruling in a contract dispute between the two firms.

Zain rose 0.6 percent, however, as investors welcomed the fact that the award was much less that the 2.2 billion riyals which Mobily had originally been seeking.

Saudi banking shares, which have been robust over the last month, continued their ascent, with lender Saudi Hollandi climbing 4.0 percent. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Jane Merriman)