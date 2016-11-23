FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 23, 2016 / 5:55 AM / 9 months ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks may join global market cheer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf may follow upbeat global equities on Wednesday, but investors are likely to focus on shares favoured by retail day traders.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.6 percent as investors tried to share in the exuberance of Wall Street's record run. Brent oil futures held near $49.00 a barrel, a three-week high.

Over the last three sessions, stock markets in the Gulf have been trading somewhat independently from their emerging market counterparts as local day traders have returned to the forefront.

Dubai's main index, for example, has been swinging at the helm of speculative traders betting on small- and mid-sized stocks over the last three sessions. It is now down 0.6 percent since Sunday.

Hesham Tuffaha, vice president of asset management at Riyadh's Mulkia Investment, said the Saudi stock market has been shrugging off volatility in oil prices.

"A 1 or 2 percent drop or gain in oil prices will not impact market direction, only a structural change like the one that may come out of the OPEC meeting at the end of the month," he said.

On Tuesday, the index rebounded 1.6 percent, after three sessions of profit-taking. However, trading volume has been modest so far this week, dropping to roughly half of last week's average as some of the mutual funds that were the main buyers the prior two weeks were absent.

Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Sunil Nair

