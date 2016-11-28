FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may have soft tone on oil concern
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 28, 2016 / 5:35 AM / 9 months ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may have soft tone on oil concern

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Middle East stock markets may have a soft tone on Monday because of weak oil prices and technical barriers.

Brent crude oil has dropped to just above $47 a barrel in early Asian trade on fears that producer countries meeting this week could fail to agree on a meaningful output cut.

Saudi Arabia's energy minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday night that he believed the oil market would balance itself in 2017 even if producers did not intervene, and that keeping output at current levels could therefore be justified.

Although MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.6 percent, led by gains in Hong Kong and Taiwan, U.S. stock futures are down 0.2 percent.

The Saudi stock index rose 0.7 percent on Sunday to 6,844 points but it stopped short of technical resistance on its April peak of 6,876 points, which it had tested and failed to break on Thursday. Trading volume fell sharply, a negative technical sign.

The Egyptian index dropped 1.8 percent to 11,146 points on Sunday, confirming a bearish engulfing pattern on the daily candlestick chart - a classic technical sign of the reversal of an uptrend, after the market soared this month in response to the float of the Egyptian pound. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.