DUBAI Feb 19 Positive signs of global economic
growth and steadying oil prices may help lift stock markets in
the Gulf in Sunday, with stocks offering high dividend yields
likely to attract the most interest.
On Friday the MSCI All-Country World index
ended higher for a fourth straight week, its longest winning
streak in a nearly a year. Brent oil futures settled
slightly higher at $55.81 a barrel, though they registered a 1.6
percent decline for the week.
The regional earnings reporting season has essentially ended
so investors may focus in coming days on allocating funds to
dividend-paying stocks.
"While earnings in the UAE haven't been particularly
inspiring among smaller-cap equities in the construction sector,
larger-cap banks and real estate earnings helped provide some
stability as investors await appetising dividends that are
typically paid in the next few months," said Nadim Kabbara, head
of research at Beirut-based FFA Private Bank.
Stock markets in the region offer relatively generous
returns on dividends compared to other emerging markets, with
Dubai's index offering a yield of 4.5 percent and
Saudi Arabia's index offering 4.0 percent, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
