DUBAI Feb 19 Stock markets in the Gulf were
mixed in early, quiet trade on Sunday with Saudi Arabia and
Qatar outperforming because of support from the banking sector
as United Arab Emirates bourses succumbed to profit-taking.
Nine of the 12 listed banks on Saudi Arabia's bourse
gained in the first 45 minutes of trade, lifting the index 0.4
percent.
The largest Islamic lender, Al Rajhi Bank, added
1.5 percent after its chief executive told Reuters that the bank
gained market share in corporate banking last year for the first
time in four years, and would continue to expand in that area by
focusing on healthcare services, affordable housing,
transportation and energy.
Most petrochemical shares were also bid higher, with
National Industrialization (Tasnee) up 1.2 percent.
Southern Cement rose 0.4 percent after saying it
would pay a cash dividend of 2.25 riyals per share for the
second half of 2016, taking the full-year dividend to 4.75
riyals. That, however, is lower than the 6 riyals per share paid
out for 2015.
In Qatar, the index rose 0.6 percent. The largest
listed stock, Qatar National Bank, was up 1.4 percent.
Dubai's index, however, pulled back 0.5 percent,
dragged lower by a 2.9 percent fall by builder Arabtec
and a 1.8 decline in Drake & Scull
Shuaa Capital climbed 3.1 percent on optimism over
the investment company's new strategy, which was announced this
month and includes an acquisition.
Large caps weighed on Abu Dhabi's index, which fell
0.3 percent. First Gulf Bank lost 1.1 percent and
Etisalat was down 0.5 percent.
