FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
MIDEAST STOCKS-Rising oil price, upbeat global markets may support Gulf
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 22, 2017 / 5:40 AM / 6 months ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Rising oil price, upbeat global markets may support Gulf

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Firmer crude oil prices and upbeat global stock markets may encourage investors to buy shares in the Gulf on Wednesday, though Dubai may lag after turning technically bearish.

On Tuesday Brent oil futures reached their highest since Feb. 2 at $57.31 a barrel, before closing at $56.66. They are now at $56.90. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.5 percent.

Dubai's index sank 1.2 percent to 3,560 points on Tuesday, confirming a break of support on the mid-February low of 3,608 points; this triggered a double top formed by the January and February peaks and pointing down to around 3,500 points. The 3,608 point level is now resistance.

However, the market remains appealing on valuation grounds, at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of about 9.7 times, according to Reuters data. Saudi Arabia's index is at 14.7 times earnings.

"This is the point where technical analysts and fundamental ones differ in opinion, but I think that ultimately the market is well-positioned compared to other emerging markets in the long term," said a Dubai-based portfolio manager. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.