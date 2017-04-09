FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index higher in early trading
April 9, 2017 / 8:41 AM / 4 months ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index higher in early trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's main benchmark index edged slightly higher on Sunday ahead of the start of first-quarter earnings and showed no immediate response to a U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base.

Friday's missile strike marked the strongest U.S. action in Syria's six-year-old civil war and has increased uncertainty about the situation in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia's index was 0.1 percent higher after nearly an hour of trade. Saudi Telecom was among the gainers, up 0.7 percent.

Bank Alinma and Saudi Real Estate were lower as they both go ex-dividend on Sunday. Bank Alinma's shares dropped 2.67 percent, while Saudi Real Estate's shares were down 2.11 percent.

Reporting By Tom Arnold. Editing by Jane Merriman

