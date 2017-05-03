DUBAI May 3 Saudi Arabia's stock market fell in
early trade on Wednesday after oil prices slipped, while a
televised interview by the top economic policy official, Deputy
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, did little to boost market
sentiment.
Advanced Petrochemical dropped 3.2 percent after
the polypropylene maker posted first-quarter net income of 124
million riyals ($33.1 million), down 12.9 percent from a year
ago and below NCB Capital's prediction of 149 million riyals.
Other petrochemical makers were also weak after Brent crude
slipped below $51 a barrel overnight to its lowest close this
year. Riyadh's stock index was down 0.3 percent after
half an hour of trade.
The prince said the government would focus on investing in
the mining sector, developing the weapons industry, supporting
an auto industry and improving the kingdom's logistics, both sea
and air.
He also said authorities would announce a programme to
address the kingdom's shortage of private housing in the third
quarter of this year. But he did not give a time frame or
expected expenditure on those projects.
Among companies that could benefit from the government's
industrial investment, Emaar the Economic City added
0.9 percent, extending the previous session's 4.6 percent gain,
but Saudi Automotive Services gave back some of
Tuesday's rise and fell 1.1 percent.
Saudi Mining Co (Ma'aden) the only listed company
directly involved in mining, edged up 0.5 percent. National
Metal Manufacturing and Casting rose 1.5 percent.
Small ground freight and logistics company Batic Investments
and Logistics added 1.4 percent in active trade.
The prince also stressed the government's intention to give
financial support to medium- and lower-income Saudi citizens to
offset the impact of austerity measures. This encouraged
investors to bid up the stocks of some consumer-oriented
companies; retailer United Electronics rose 0.8
percent.
Elsewhere, Dubai's index edged down 0.3 percent as
20 shares declined and only nine rose. Union Properties
fell 1.0 percent.
In Abu Dhabi, the index rose 0.2 percent with the
largest listed lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank, up 1.4
percent.
Qatar's index was flat near a 20-week low;
telecommunications operator Ooredoo was the worst
performer, down 1.9 percent. The company's Omani unit, Nawras,
looks set to face fresh competition after three other major Gulf
teleommunications operators said they were bidding for a licence
in Oman.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Andrew Heavens)