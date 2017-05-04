DUBAI May 4 A pull-back in global shares and
weaker oil may keep many buyers away from Gulf bourses on
Thursday, while a few smaller stocks may react to corporate
results.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
is down 0.5 percent, taking its cue from a
subdued session on Wall Street. Brent oil is down for a
third out of four sessions and trading at $50.70 a barrel.
So far investors in regional equities have not been
impressed with first-quarter results from many of the major
companies in the region. A few have yet to report, including
Dubai's Emaar Properties.
NBAD Securities said in a note that Emaar likely improved on
the year but not on the quarter, and estimated a first-quarter
net profit of 1.26 billion dirhams ($343 million). SICO Bahrain
estimates 1.42 billion dirhams and EFG Hermes, 1.35 billion
dirhams.
In Saudi Arabia, shares of Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co
may be bid up after it reported full-year net profit
of 301.8 million riyals ($80.5 million), up 15.7 percent, though
revenue fell 6.3 percent. The company attributed the rise mainly
to low soft commodity costs and "careful expense management".
"The company has a healthy cash position with zero
leveraging, and a healthy situation for future growth through
organic and acquisition strategies," SADAFCO said.
But the board of Saudi Airlines Catering
recommended a cash dividend for the first quarter of 1.25
riyals, lower than the 1.75 riyals it distributed a year ago.
The company's net profit fell 6.9 percent to 121.4 million
riyals, while total revenue decreased 5 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)