DUBAI May 21 Gulf stock markets may have a firm
tone on Sunday after oil and global bourses rose at the end of
last week, though the recent pattern of thin trading volumes
looks likely to limit any gains.
Brent oil closed on Friday at $53.71 a barrel, up 2.3
percent on the day, while MSCI's gauge of stocks across the
globe gained 0.7 percent.
Technically, Saudi Arabia's stock index has been
consolidating in a range of 6,710 to 7,193 points since
mid-January and shows no sign of breaking out of that pattern.
Dubai's index has been in a gradual downtrend since
early April, but a positive 14-day momentum divergence at last
week's low suggests that downtrend may be ending.
In Dubai, Gulf Navigation may attract some
interest after reporting that first-quarter net profit grew 39
percent from a year ago to 8.8 million dirhams ($2.4 million).
It said: "The company is witnessing a significant
improvement in its performance, successful settlement of legal
cases and entering into various global partnerships to
strengthen its competitive position in the marine sector."
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)