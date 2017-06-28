BRIEF-AVIC Capital issues 2017 1st tranche super short-term financing notes worth 1.6 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 1st tranche super short-term financing notes worth 1.6 billion yuan with a term of 120 days and interest rate of 4.8 percent
DUBAI, June 28 Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait may move little in thin trade on Wednesday as they return from three days of Eid al-Fitr holidays lacking fresh news to change prices.
Brent oil futures are at $46.54 a barrel, up 5 percent from a seven-month low hit on June 21 but still well below the one-year average of $50.80.
The Qatar crisis remains stalemated with no clear sign of progress towards a resolution.
Dubai-listed GFH Financial, which is frequently traded by short-term retail investors, may attract some interest after it agreed to exit part of its real estate portfolio, which it said had an "approximate value" of $55 million. The book value of the asset is $20 million, it added.
Markets in Riyadh and Doha remain closed and will resume trading on July 2. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Says it plans to acquire trust beneficial rights of property for 1.8 billion yen