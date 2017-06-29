DUBAI, June 29 Stock markets in the United Arab
Emirates may have a firm tone in light trade on Thursday as oil
prices have continued to improve from low levels, while banks
may get a boost as banking shares overseas have surged.
Brent crude oil rose for a sixth straight session on
Thursday to its highest since June 19 and was trading at $47.50
a barrel.
The prospect of higher interest rates from central banks
around the world, including Britain and Canada, bolstered
banking stocks and helped the S&P 500 score its biggest
one-day percentage gain in about two months on Wednesday.
Asia has followed on Thursday with Japan's Nikkei
adding 0.5 percent and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan rising 0.8 percent to its
highest since May 2015.
Banking shares dominate Abu Dhabi's index, but
trading volumes may stay near recent low levels as some traders
are on their summer break, while others are waiting for second-
quarter earnings before adding to their positions.
Short-term technical indicators show Dubai's index
is bearish, according to analysts at NBAD Securities, who put
support at 3,366 points; they note the index is below the 20-day
simple moving average of 3,393 points.
"If volumes remain near the previous day's extremely low
levels, the market will be bound to this bearish trend for a
while," said a Dubai-based trader.
Markets in Riyadh and Doha are closed for an Eid al-Fitr
break and will resume trade on July 2. Egypt is also closed for
a public holiday.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)