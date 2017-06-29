DUBAI, June 29 Banking shares in the United Arab
Emirates were generally weak in early trade on Thursday despite
a strong performance by their global counterparts, but Emaar
Properties helped Dubai's bourse rise slightly.
The prospect of higher interest rates from central banks
around the world, including Britain and Canada, bolstered
banking stocks overnight and helped the S&P 500 score its
biggest one-day percentage gain in about two months on
Wednesday. Banks were also strong in Asia on Thursday.
But in Abu Dhabi, the only lender to rise was Abu Dhabi
Islamic Bank, up 0.3 percent. Union National Bank
was the worst performer , retreating 3.6 percent. The
Abu Dhabi index was down 0.1 percent.
In Dubai, investment firm Shuaa Capital was the
top performer, up 2.7 percent, while the largest listed real
estate developer, Emaar Properties, gained 0.4
percent. The index was up 0.3 percent as 13 other
shares rose and only six declined.
Kuwait's index edged up 0.3 percent in very thin
trade as Warba Bank rose 0.4 percent and the largest
listed public warehousing company in the Gulf, Agility
, nudged up 0.1 percent.
Markets in Riyadh and Doha are closed for an Eid al-Fitr
break and will resume trade on July 2. Egypt is also closed for
a public holiday.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad,; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Ed
Osmond)