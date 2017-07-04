DUBAI, July 4 Gulf stock markets look set to
move sideways on Tuesday with the international environment
mixed and uncertainty prevailing over the diplomatic dispute
around Qatar.
Brent oil jumped 3.7 percent on Monday, its biggest
one-day gain since December 2016, but has fallen back 0.5
percent to $49.41 in Tuesday's Asian trade. MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is
down 0.6 percent.
Foreign ministers from the four Arab countries sanctioning
Qatar will meet in Cairo on Wednesday to discuss the dispute.
Kuwaiti state media reported Qatari foreign minister Sheikh
Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani had submitted to Kuwait Doha's
formal response to the Arab states' demands, but the contents of
the response have not been revealed.
Recent comments by Qatari officials suggest it is unlikely to
acquiesce to enough of the demands by the late Tuesday deadline
to avoid further sanctions. But Monday's buying by foreign
investors in the Qatari stock market suggests some funds do not
think the additional sanctions would be crippling and there is
now value in the market.
Dubai-listed GFH Financial said it had obtained
approval from the central bank of Bahrain to buy back up to 5
percent of its issued treasury shares. Much of this good news
may already be reflected in the share price, however; the stock
jumped 6.3 percent on Monday.
