DUBAI, July 4 Qatar's stock market continued
rebounding early on Tuesday from lows hit because of the
diplomatic crisis surrounding Doha, while profit-taking in a few
Saudi Arabian blue chips dragged down that market.
A deadline set by four Arab states for Doha to comply with
their demands will expire late on Tuesday, and recent comments
by Qatari officials suggest it is unlikely to acquiesce to
enough of the demands to avoid further economic sanctions.
But net buying by foreign investors in the Qatari stock
market over the last few days suggests some funds do not think
the additional sanctions would be crippling, while they believe
there is now value in the market.
Qatar's stock index, which had rebounded 1.3 percent
on Monday, added a further 1.1 percent in early trade on
Tuesday. Some blue chips remained weak, with Qatar National Bank
down 0.2 percent, for example.
But companies linked to Qatari gas production were strong as
the chief executive of Qatar Petroleum outlined plans to raise
output and capacity in coming years.
Gulf International Services, the most heavily
traded stock, surged 4.0 percent and Qatar Gas Transport
soared its 10 percent daily limit.
Saudi Arabia's index fell 0.5 percent as a few blue
chips, which had surged last week after MSCI said it would
consider Riyadh for emerging market status and economic reformer
Mohammed bin Salman was promoted to crown prince, pulled back.
National Commercial Bank, the largest lender, was
the biggest loser, dropping 3.1 percent. Miner Ma'aden
slipped 0.6 percent.
Second- or third-tier stocks accounted for much activity and
some rose strongly; Wafa Insurance gained 5.3 percent
after the central bank said it would let the company accept new
subscribers in vehicle insurance, lifting a suspension on this
activity.
Dubai's index fell 0.5 percent as blue chip Emaar
Properties slid 1.1 percent. But GFH Financial
, the most heavily traded stock, rose 1.8 percent after
saying it had obtained approval from the central bank of Bahrain
to buy back up to 5 percent of its issued treasury shares.
Builder Arabtec surged 4.1 percent after saying it
had won a 353 million dirham ($96 million) contract from to
build the United Arab Emirates pavilion at Expo 2020 world's
fair in Dubai.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Richard Balmforth)