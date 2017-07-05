DUBAI, July 5 The Riyadh stock index may remain
weak on Wednesday as investors are reluctant to buy before
seeing second-quarter earnings, while Qatar could move little as
a diplomatic stalemate continues.
Saudi Arabia's index tumbled 2.6 percent on Tuesday.
"Retail investors have booked profits ahead of second-quarter
results, and there will be weak volumes until those start coming
in," said a Jeddah-based fund manager.
Second-quarter earnings announcements are due to start
around mid-July. Alrajhi Capital said in a note that it expected
consumer-related sectors to do well because of the reinstatement
of civil servants' allowances and the month of Ramadan, which
traditionally sees a pick-up in consumer spending.
Bank earnings may be flat to mildly higher, but Alrajhi
expects a poorer performance from the heavyweight petrochemical
sector because of weaker oil prices.
In Doha, the stock index may stay near January 2016
lows ahead of a meeting by the four Arab states which are
boycotting it later in the day in Cairo.
A deadline for Doha to comply with the four states' demands
officially expired overnight; Qatar has submitted replies to the
demands to mediator Kuwait but nobody has disclosed what those
replies are.
It has shown no sign of acquiescing to major demands, which
raises the possibility of the four states imposing more
sanctions, but it is not clear that any fresh steps - such as
the withdrawal of deposits from Qatar's banking system - would
be crippling, given Doha's large financial resources.
Overnight, debt rating agency Moody's changed Qatar's rating
outlook to negative but affirmed the rating Aa3, suggesting it
does not expect major damage to the economy in the short term at
least.
In Dubai, DAMAC Properties may attract some
interest after saying its international arm had hired a former
HSBC executive to speed up its expansion in the United Kingdom
and Europe.
The global environment offers little direction with Brent
crude oil about 45 cents shy of $50 a barrel and Asian
shares moving little.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)