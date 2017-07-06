DUBAI, July 6 Qatar's stock market may rise on
Thursday after four Arab states decided for now not to slap
fresh sanctions on Doha, while a sharp overnight fall in oil
prices may weigh on Gulf bourses in general.
After meeting in Cairo, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab
Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain refrained from announcing further
sanctions against Qatar but voiced disappointment at its
"negative" response to their demands, and said their boycott of
Doha would continue.
"This is not good news, but it was expected and markets I
think will be neutral because of the ongoing political
stand-off," said a regional equities fund manager.
The index is down 10 percent since June 5, when the
diplomatic crisis erupted. Fund managers believe further
sanctions, such as a pull-out of bank deposits, remain quite
possible in coming days or weeks, but they may hurt the Qatari
economy rather than cripple it.
The Saudi stock index may fall for a third straight
session as investors book profits on last month's gains and
after Brent crude oil tumbled 3.7 overnight. It has
since recovered slightly, trading 0.7 percent higher at $48.14 a
barrel.
Steel and cement companies may get a boost, however, after
the government said it would cancel all export duties on steel
for two years to encourage local industries, and slash cement
export tariffs by 50 percent. This could help building materials
producers hurt by the construction industry slump.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)