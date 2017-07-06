DUBAI, July 6 Shares in Saudi Arabia's cement
and steel sectors surged in early trade on Thursday after the
government cut export tariffs, but Gulf stock markets were
mostly weak after a slide in oil prices.
The Saudi government said it was cancelling all export
duties on steel for two years to encourage local industries, and
would slash cement export tariffs by 50 percent.
Najran Cement jumped 6.2 percent in unusually high
volume and was the top gainer in Riyadh after 35 minutes of
trade. All other stocks among the top 10 gainers were also from
the building materials sector, including Al Yamamah Steel
Industries, which rose 2.1 percent.
Building materials producers have been hurt hard in the past
couple of years by a construction industry slump caused by the
government's austerity policies.
Qatar's index fell 0.5 percent. Four Arab states
decided in a meeting in Cairo on Wednesday not to slap fresh
sanctions on Qatar for now, but voiced disappointment at its
"negative" response to their demands and warned of the
possibility of further action against Doha.
In Dubai the index was down 0.5 percent, hit by a
1.4 percent drop in shares of blue chip Emaar Properties
and a 0.9 percent fall in peer DAMAC Properties
In Abu Dhabi, Dana Gas fell 1.4 percent after
sources told Reuters that London's High Court planned to hold a
full hearing in September on efforts by the company to
restructure $700 million of its Islamic bonds.
A High Court judge upheld an interim injunction there
blocking holders of the sukuk, due to mature in October, from
enforcing claims against Dana. But he also ordered Dana to
cancel an injunction in a court in the emirate of Sharjah and
seek a stay of its proceedings there.
The Abu Dhabi index was down 0.6 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)