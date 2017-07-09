DUBAI, July 9 A sharp decline in crude oil
prices is likely to drag on Gulf stock markets on Sunday, while
a surprise interest rate hike may weigh on shares in Egypt.
International benchmark Brent crude settled down 2.9
percent at $46.71 a barrel on Friday, after falling to $46.28
earlier that day, its lowest in more than a week.
Shares of large-cap polypropylene maker Advanced
Petrochemical - the first Saudi company to report
second-quarter earnings - may outperform its peers after it
posted a better-than-expected net income of 194 million riyals.
Analysts at Riyadh-based NCB Capital had expected the firm
to report a net income of 133 million riyals ($35.47 million).
"We believe higher-than-expected gross margin led to the
variance ... which is due to higher operational efficiency
following the shutdown in Q1 2017," said NCB Capital, referring
to an eight-day maintenance shutdown at one of its facilities.
Advanced Petrochemical's revenue rose 10.5 percent to 604
million riyals from the year-ago period.
At a meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, the Egyptian
central bank raised the overnight deposit rate to 18.75 percent
from 16.75 percent and its overnight lending rate to 19.75 from
17.75 percent, after hiking them by 200 points each at the last
policy-setting meeting in May.
Nine out of 10 economists polled by Reuters on Monday
predicted the bank would leave its key interest rates unchanged.
"As the news was very unexpected, retail investors are
likely to cash out and put their money in time deposits, where
they are now getting higher returns on their money," said a
Cairo-based broker.
Shares of Arabia Cotton Ginning may get a boost
after an Agriculture Ministry spokesman on Saturday said Egypt
aimed to double production of cotton and to increase the price
of the long staple cotton to more than 3,000 Egyptian pounds
($168.07) per qintar (160 kg), which will all be exported.
($1 = 3.7498 riyals)
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Himani Sarkar)