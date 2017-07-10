DUBAI, July 10 Shares of Saudi Arabia's United
Electronics surged in early trade on Monday after reporting a
quadrupling in its second quarter net income and its first
dividend distribution since 2015, while the region's banking
shares were also strong.
Shares of United Electronics Company (Extra)
surged by their 10 percent daily limit in the first 10 minutes
of trade after reporting a second quarter net income of 43.4
million riyals ($11.57 million), up 287.5 percent from the prior
year period.
In a separate statement, the board approved a cash dividend
of 0.75 riyal per share for first half of 2017, the company's
first dividend distribution since 2015.
The positive mood spilled into other consumer related shares
with electronics and bookstore operator Jarir adding
0.6 percent.
Analysts have been anticipating the retail sector to show
signs of improvement in the second quarter from the previous
year period because of the government's decision to reinstate
civil servants' allowances and because of the Muslim month of
Ramadan, which typically sees a rise in sales.
The Riyadh index was up 0.6 percent with all but one
12 of the listed banks rising. Banque Saudi Fransi
surged 8.0 percent after the board recommended a cash dividend
distribution of 1.05 riyals per share for the first half of this
year.
Dubai's index was up 0.7 percent as shares of
developer Union Properties climbed 2.1 percent in
heavy trade. Eighteen other shares rose while only five
declined.
The top two most valuable companies in Abu Dhabi helped lift
the index 0.2 percent higher; First Abu Dhabi Bank
was up 0.5 percent and telecommunications operator
Etisalat rose 0.6 percent.
Banking shares were the top gainers in Doha, with
heavyweight Qatar National Bank rising 1.0 percent.
The index was up 0.3 percent.
($1 = 3.7500 riyals)
(Reporting by Celine Aswad)