By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, July 10 Middle East markets followed
global shares higher on Monday and Saudi Arabia's stock index
was bolstered by strong quarterly reports and dividend
announcements.
For now, unease about an end to the era of ultra-cheap money
has given way to optimism about global growth, with Friday's
stronger-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls report bolstering
risk appetite. Data on Monday showed exports from Germany,
Europe's biggest economy, rose more than expected in May.
The pan-European STOXX 600 rallied 0.4 percent,
with banks being one of the strongest sectors.
In Saudi Arabia, shares of United Electronics Company
(Extra) surged by their 10 percent daily limit to
36.90 riyals, their highest close since January 2016. The
company had earlier reported second-quarter net income of 43.4
million riyals ($11.57 million), up 287.5 percent from the prior
year period.
In a separate statement, the board approved a cash dividend
of 0.75 riyals per share for first half of 2017, the company's
first dividend distribution since 2015.
The positive mood spilled into other consumer-related
shares, with Extra's chief competitor Jarir gaining
2.0 percent.
Analysts have been expecting improvement in the retail
sector in the second quarter from a year before because of the
government's decision to reinstate civil servants' allowances
and because of the Muslim month of Ramadan, which typically sees
a rise in sales.
The Riyadh index added 1.0 percent as all 12 of the
listed banks rose. Banque Saudi Fransi surged 8.7
percent in heavy trade after the board recommended a cash
dividend of 1.05 riyals per share for the first half of this
year, almost double the cash distributed in the prior year
period.
Egypt's blue-chip index added 1.1 percent,
recovering from a small drop on Sunday. Shares of media
conglomerate Orascom Telecom gained 3.0 percent after
it reported first-quarter net income of 388.5 million Egyptian
pounds ($21.74 million) versus 48.73 million pounds in the same
period a year ago.
Shares of the largest listed lender Commercial International
Bank rose 1.8 percent.
Qatar's index climbed 1.0 percent, with four-fifths
of the total market turnover coming from local investors, bourse
data showed.
Twenty-six of the traded companies rose, including
heavyweight Qatar National Bank, which added 1.9
percent, while 11 shares declined.
In Abu Dhabi, natural gas explorer Dana Gas fell
1.4 percent on profit taking.
Shares of the commodity company have been volatile since
late June when Dana declared it would not make payments on $700
million of Islamic bonds maturing in October because Islamic
finance standards had changed since the instruments were issued
four years ago.
The index edged down 0.3 percent in relatively thin
trade.
Dubai's index rose 0.5 percent as shares of
developer Union Properties climbed 1.7 percent. Twelve
other shares rose while 11 declined.
HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index rebounded 1.0 percent to 7,237 points.
DUBAI
* The index added 0.5 percent to 3,418 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index fell 0.3 percent to 4,398 points.
QATAR
* The index gained 1.0 percent to 8,995 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 1.1 percent to 13,483 points.
KUWAIT
* The index added 0.4 percent to 6,749 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index fell 0.1 percent to 1,308 points.
OMAN
* The index rose 0.5 percent to 5,159 points.
($1 = 17.8700 Egyptian pounds)
($1 = 3.7501 riyals)
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and Catherine Evans)