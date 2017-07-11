DUBAI, July 11 Stock markets in the Gulf may
trade sideways on Tuesday as investors around the world awaited
testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for clues on
when the central bank would tighten U.S. monetary policy.
Yellen's semi-annual monetary policy testimony before
Congress will be on Wednesday and Thursday. San Francisco
Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Tuesday in
Sydney that it was a reasonable view to expect one more rate
hike this year, and his own view was to start adjusting the
central bank's balance sheet in the next few months.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.6 percent on Tuesday morning. Brent
crude futures were at $47.07 per barrel at 0502 GMT, up
0.4 percent, from their last close.
Banking shares, which have been strong since the start of
the week, may continue to see some buying interest as another
hike in interest rates may be net positive on their earnings.
Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar and any
monetary policy change in the United States is usually mimicked
by Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar.
In Riyadh, shares of Saudi Arabian Mining
(Ma'aden) may be bid up after saying it has started trial
operations at its subsidiary Ma'aden Waad Al Shamal Phosphate
Company.
"During initial production, MWSPC will gradually ramp-up
until it reaches the 3 million tonnes production capacity. The
impact on earnings will be recognised following the declaration
of commercial production," Ma'aden said in a statement.
Shares of phone and home appliance retailer United
Electronics (Extra) may extend on the previous day's
strong gains after bullish comments from the company's chief
executive.
The firms's chief executive Mohamed Fahmy told financial
news website, Argaam, late on Monday that the company aims to
boost sales through its online portal, and strengthen
partnerships with suppliers and brands offering the latest
technologies and products.
Extra reported a near quadrupling in its second quarter net
profit and a 15 percent rise in sales for the period.
In Kuwait, the country's biggest lender National Bank of
Kuwait on Tuesday posted a 9.3 percent rise in first
half net profit from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Saeed Azhar)