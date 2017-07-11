DUBAI, July 11 The banking sector pushed Gulf
stock markets slightly higher in early trade on Tuesday, a day
ahead of the testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
for clues on when the central bank would tighten U.S. monetary
policy.
Yellen's semi-annual monetary policy testimony before
Congress will be on Wednesday and Thursday. San Francisco
Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Tuesday in
Sydney that it was a reasonable view to expect one more rate
hike this year, and his own view was to start adjusting the
central bank's balance sheet in the next few months.
Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar and any
monetary policy change in the United States is usually mimicked
by Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar.
Four blue-chip banks were up in the first 45 minutes of
trade in Qatar; the largest of them Qatar National Bank
rose 1.7 percent.
The bank is set to report second-quarter earnings, the first
since Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt
on June 5 decided to cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and impose
stringent economic sanctions on the tiny Gulf state.
In Saudi Arabia, half of the 12 listed banks advanced after
10 minutes of trade with heavy weight National Commercial Bank
adding 1.4 percent.
Shares of Saudi Arabian Mining was up 0.6 percent
after saying it has started trial operations at its subsidiary
Ma'aden Waad Al Shamal Phosphate Company. The impact on earnings
will be recognised following when commercial production begins
Ma'aden said in a statement.
United Electronics Company (Extra) added 0.5
percent after its chief executive, Mohamed Fahmy, told financial
news website, Argaam, late on Monday that the company aims to
boost sales through its online portal, and strengthen
partnerships with suppliers and brands offering the latest
technologies and products.
Extra soared by its 10 percent daily limit On Monday after
it reported a near quadrupling in second quarter net income from
a year earlier and a 15 percent growth in sales.
Union National Bank was the top gainer amongst its
peers in Abu Dhabi, adding 1.5 percent. The index was up
0.2 percent.
The Dubai index was up a small 0.2 percent with the
majority of trade focused on small-to-mid sized shares. Property
developer Deyaar Development was up 1.5 percent.
Shares of Kuwait's largest lender National Bank of Kuwait
were up 0.2 percent, after reporting in-line second
quarter net profit of 79.34 million dinars ($262 million), an
almost 11 percent rise from a year earlier.
EFG Hermes forecast NBK would make a quarterly net profit of
83.98 million dinars and Arqaam Capital estimated its net profit
at 83 million dinars.
Kuwait's index was flat.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Saeed Azhar)