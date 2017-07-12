DUBAI, July 12 Shares of retailers were the
chief gainers in Saudi Arabia in early trade on Tuesday, the
property sector helped Dubai and Qatar was buoyed by blue chips
such as Qatar National Bank.
The Riyadh index was up 0.7 percent as electronics
seller United Electronics continued to rally in heavy
trade as investors gained confidence in the company after it
reported a near quadrupling in second quarter results, its board
recommended a cash dividend for the first time since 2015, and
on comments by its chief executive to local media that it plans
to expand its online footprint.
Extra's chief competitor Jarir was up 2.3 percent.
Shares of Mobile Telecommunications Company (Zain
Saudi) jumped 3.5 percent after Bloomberg reported the company
is nearing an agreement to sell about 7,500 mobile phone towers,
which could fetch as much as $500 million, to Lebanon's TASC
Towers, citing people familiar with the matter.
Zain has not yet published quarterly results and last
quarter it reported its first ever net profit. NCB Capital's
forecast for the second quarter is a net profit of 31 million
riyals.
Qatar's index was up 1.2 percent as nine of the top
ten most valuable Qatari shares rose with Qatar National Bank
rising 1.2 percent and its peer Masraf Al Rayan
gaining 2.5 percent.
Qatar National Bank on Tuesday reported an almost 3.6
percent increase in second-quarter net profit, above analysts
forecasts, helped by a drop in bad debt charges and lower staff
costs.
In Dubai, property developers pushed the index 0.4
percent higher with the largest of them, Emaar Properties
adding 0.8 percent.
Abu Dhabi's index was almost flat as shares of Dana Gas
, the most traded shares on Wednesday morning, fell 1.5
percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Saeed Azhar)