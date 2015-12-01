FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar rebounds after sell-off on MSCI
December 1, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar rebounds after sell-off on MSCI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Qatar’s stock market rebounded sharply in early trade on Tuesday after plunging on the previous day as MSCI rebalanced its emerging markets index.

The Qatari index tumbled 4.4 percent on Monday as MSCI added overseas-listed Chinese companies to its index, diluting Qatar’s weighting and causing an outflow of passive funds. The drop in the Qatari market was magnified by thin turnover and a lack of buying interest.

But with passive funds now gone, locals bought back stocks on Tuesday, with the index jumping 3.3 percent in thin trade.

Gulf International Services, the most active stock on Doha’s exchange, surged 7.5 percent after plunging 9.4 percent on Monday because it was due to be deleted from the MSCI emerging market index.

Qatar Gas Transport fell 1.6 percent after climbing 1.3 percent on Monday because it would be added to the index.

The Dubai and Abu Dhabi bourses were closed for National Day holidays that will last through the end of this week. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

