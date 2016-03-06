FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi surges on oil, Orascom Telecom lifts Egypt
March 6, 2016 / 8:51 AM / in 2 years

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi surges on oil, Orascom Telecom lifts Egypt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, March 6 (Reuters) - Firmer oil prices and a revival of global risk appetite helped lift stock markets in Saudi Arabia and Egypt in early trade on Sunday.

Riyadh’s index was up 2.4 percent as petrochemical firms and banks gained momentum, with Saudi Basic Industries and Samba Financial Group each up more than 2.0 percent.

Moody’s put the debt ratings of Saudi Arabia and three other Gulf states on review for possible downgrade late on Friday. But many investors saw this as a belated response to old news, and focused instead on oil’s rebound near $39 a barrel in the past couple of weeks.

In Cairo, the main index advanced 1.9 percent. Last week investors were hesitant to buy Egyptian shares because of a possible interest rate hike, after bond yields rose, and a weakening currency in the black market, which has increased speculation about a possible devaluation.

These factors have not disappeared. But Orascom Telecom , the most heavily traded stock, climbed 1.8 percent in the opening minutes after it said its board had approved 924 million Egyptian pounds ($118 million) of financing for its subsidiary Beltone Financial to acquire CI Capital, the investment arm of Egypt’s largest listed lender, Commercial International Bank.

Beltone was up 9.9 percent, after more than doubling in price over the past two weeks; CIB was up 2.6 percent. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

