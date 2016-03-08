MIDEAST STOCKS-Petrochemical shares support Saudi, Orascom Telecom lifts Egypt

DUBAI, March 8 (Reuters) - Petrochemical shares lifted Riyadh’s stock market in early trade on Tuesday after Brent oil futures rose above $40 per barrel, while Orasom Telecom supported Egypt.

Riyadh’s stock index added 0.7 percent. Petrochemical heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries advanced 1.6 percent and other oil-linked stocks also gained.

Food and agriculture shares were strong, with the largest dairy producer, Almarai, and National Agriculture Development each up more than 2.0 percent.

“While Saudi Arabia’s growth is expected to face a slowdown in 2016, we believe that the food and drink sector will benefit from structural factors, including favourable demographics, higher employment of locals in the private sector and increasing levels of urbanisation,” said a note by Riyadh-based Aljazira Capital.

Egypt’s index added 0.7 percent in the first 40 minutes of trade, headed for its fourth day of gains, with Orascom Telecom, the most heavily traded stock by far, adding 1.6 percent.

On Sunday OTMT said it would lend its subsidiary Beltone Financial 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($128 million) to acquire the investment arm of Cairo’s largest lender Commercial International Bank, CI Capital.

Beltone again soared by its daily limit of 10 percent. Shares in the investment firm have more than quadrupled in price since Feb. 10. CIB was up 1.0 percent.

But Telecom Egypt fell 0.7 percent. The state-owned landline monopoly reported on Monday a 111 percent jump in 2015 net profit after corporate tax changes; its shares rose 1.8 percent on Monday to 6.78 pounds in an initial reaction to the news. According to analysts polled by Thomson Reuters, the company is undervalued with a mean target price of 10.73 pounds. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Alison Williams)