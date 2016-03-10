MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi up as oil steady around $40; Egypt jumps after c.bank move

DUBAI, March 10 (Reuters) - Petrochemical stocks boosted Saudi Arabia’s stock market in early trade on Thursday, while Egypt shares jumped more than 2 percent in robust volume after the central bank acted to improve dollar supplies to the economy.

Riyadh’s index gained 0.8 percent as oil prices steadied over $40 a barrel. PetroRabigh added 1.4 percent after the company said it would book around 750 million riyals ($200 million) in sales revenue this year with the full start-up of its expanded ethane cracker.

Mouwasat Medical Services climbed 3.7 percent after it signed an agreement with oil giant Saudi Aramco to provide healthcare services for another two years. According to a bourse statement, the new contract’s revenue will rise by at least 10 percent. Over the past five years, yearly revenue from Aramco averaged about 184 million riyals.

The retail sector, which took a hit on Wednesday after major electronics retailer Jarir Marketing warned that its sales would plunge as much as 30 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, stabilised. Jarir, which sank 9.1 percent on Wednesday, added 0.2 percent.

Cairo’s main index added 2.8 percent, a sign that investors welcomed the central bank’s move to remove caps on foreign exchange deposits and withdrawals for companies importing essential goods, to boost liquidity in a dollar-starved economy.

Shares favoured by foreign investors surged, with Global Telecom and Commercial International Bank, adding 6.6 and 3.4 percent respectively.

Orascom Telecom added 3.2 percent and was the most heavily traded stock on the bourse. But its affiliate Beltone Financial, which had more than quadrupled in price over the last three weeks on its buyout of CI Capital, nosedived to its 10 percent daily limit for a second day in a row. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Catherine Evans)