MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudis up on petrochemicals, EFG Hermes soars in bullish Egypt
March 17, 2016 / 9:01 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudis up on petrochemicals, EFG Hermes soars in bullish Egypt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, March 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market rose in early trade on Thursday after oil prices jumped overnight, while Egypt headed for a fourth straight day of gains following its currency devaluation.

The Saudi stock index added 1.0 percent, led by the oil-sensitive petrochemical sector, which rose 1.7 percent after outperforming on Wednesday.

Egypt, which had climbed 10 percent in the previous three days, added a further 1.2 percent. This week’s devaluation has raised hopes for foreign capital flows into the market, though most of the stock purchases in the last few days have been by local investors.

EFG Hermes soared 13.5 percent after it said its board had approved the sale of 40 percent of its stake in Credit Libanais for $33 per share.

Other financial firms rose in sympathy, with Qalaa Holdings up 2.3 percent and Beltone Financial gaining 1.2 percent.

Edita Food, a exporter which could benefit from a weaker currency, climbed 4.1 percent to 34.90 Egyptian pounds, although investment bank HC started coverage of the stock with an “underweight” rating and a target price of 23.40 pounds. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Larry King)

