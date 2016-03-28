MIDEAST STOCKS-Petchems lift Saudi, Orascom Telecom pulls down Egypt

DUBAI, March 28 (Reuters) - Strong petrochemical shares lifted Saudi Arabia’s stock market in early trade on Monday, while Orascom Telecom Media pulled Egypt lower again because of concern about its deal to acquire CI Capital.

Saudi Basic Industries climbed 2.3 percent, helping the Saudi index rise 0.9 percent. Saudi Telecom rebounded 2.4 percent after sliding for several days in response to regulators cutting regional roaming fees in the Gulf.

Egypt’s index fell 0.6 percent as Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris’s Orascom Telecom, the most heavily traded stock, lost 1.3 percent.

Orascom Telecom had dropped 3.8 percent on Sunday after Sawiris said its bid to acquire CI Capital, the investment arm of Commercial International Bank (CIB), was being held up by national security concerns. Sawiris also criticised state meddling in business that he said would put off investors.

On Monday, a source familiar with the deal told Reuters that it was expected to go ahead eventually, but that if it did not, CIB would put CI Capital up for sale again.

CIB shares dropped 1.1 percent in early trade on Monday while Beltone Financial, the Orascom Telecom subsidiary that is to be the vehicle for the acquisition, rose 2.9 percent.