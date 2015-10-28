MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stabilises after tumble on fiscal fears, Egypt moves little

DUBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market stabilised early on Wednesday after a plunge on the previous day because of fears that the government might tighten fiscal policy considerably.

Egypt’s market moved little.

The Saudi index sank 3.0 percent on Tuesday after the oil minister confirmed that the government was considering whether to raise domestic energy prices - one of several steps that it may take next year to reduce a huge budget deficit caused by low oil prices.

On Wednesday morning, the index slipped in the opening minutes but after half an hour was roughly flat at 7,097 points. It has technical support at its August low of 6,921 points.

The petrochemical sector stayed soft, with its index dropping 0.4 percent; one possible fiscal reform is raising gas feedstock prices for the industry.

Many second-tier stocks were bought back, however. Saudi Research and Marketing Group, a media company, surged 9.0 percent.

“We are now becoming more concerned about a very significant slowdown in Saudi Arabia given a capex squeeze and the potential increase in fuel and energy prices, especially when coupled with a potential tightening of monetary policy as SAIBOR-LIBOR spreads widen,” Arqaam Capital said in a note.

“We continue to be underweight on cement, building materials, industrials and petrochemicals, but play banks on higher net interest margins.”

Industry sources told Reuters, however, that any hike in energy prices would be gradual and cautious. So analysts do not expect a recession.

“Despite recent statements from the finance minister about a moderation of government expenditures in 2016, we expect that government expenses will continue to support domestic economic activity in the next 18 months,” Moody’s Investors Service said.

It predicted government spending would grow 2 percent in 2016 and 4 percent in subsequent years, down from a compound annual growth rate of 14 percent between 2010 and 2014. As a result, non-oil gross domestic product will still grow 3.3 percent next year, it said.

Egypt’s stock index edged down 0.1 percent with the 10 most heavily traded stocks narrowly mixed. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Angus MacSwan)