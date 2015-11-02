MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudis rebound from debt downgrade; Egypt soft

DUBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market edged up early on Monday, regaining some strength after a slide on the previous day in response to a decision by Standard & Poor’s to downgrade the kingdom’s sovereign debt. Egyptian stocks slipped lower.

The Saudi index rose 0.4 percent as Saudi Printing and Packaging Co surged 4.8 percent. It has been rising in heavy trade since shortly after it reported earnings on Oct. 20; nine-month net profit jumped 49 percent, though third-quarter profit dropped 10 percent on year.

Saudi Research and Marketing Group, publisher of pan-Arab newspaper Asharq al-Awsat and one of the Middle East’s largest media companies, surged 7.2 percent to 20.15 riyals as it resumed trading after being suspended since last Wednesday.

On Sunday, the company said two funds owned by NCB Capital had bought over 50 percent of it, but they do not plan any changes to the overall “strategy of the company and have no plans to buy the rest of the outstanding shares”.

Some industrial shares hit in Sunday’s sell-off were bought back, with Emaar Economic City adding 1.6 percent.

But City Cement tumbled 6.2 percent as it went ex-dividend; it plans to pay a 1 riyal dividend for the first three quarters of 2015.

Egypt’s index edged down 0.2 percent with six of the 10 most heavily traded stocks slightly lower.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi promised in a speech on Sunday evening that there would be no gas shortage problems for any factories in Egypt by the end of November.

That would remove one of the biggest negative factors for industrial stocks, but Sisi did not explain how the government would achieve this, and the market’s lack of reaction to the speech suggested some investors remained sceptical. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Larry King)