MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi moves little, Egypt rises in thin trade
#Financials
November 3, 2015 / 9:02 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi moves little, Egypt rises in thin trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Most Saudi Arabian stocks were little changed early on Tuesday, though some second-tier shares gained sharply. Egyptian stocks rose.

The Saudi index was flat after half an hour of trade. Saudi Printing and Packaging Co jumped 7.0 percent, adding to a 9.8 percent leap on Monday; it has been rising in heavy trade since shortly after it reported quarterly earnings on Oct. 20.

Kingdom Holding dropped 0.9 percent after saying it expected no financial impact from its sale of a 29.9 percent stake in media firm Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SRMG) . SRMG climbed 9.9 percent after a 7.2 percent gain on Monday.

Egypt’s index rose 0.8 percent, though turnover was modest and the 10 most heavily traded stocks barely moved. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
