MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi slips, Egypt firm on property shares

DUBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market edged down early on Thursday after Brent crude oil fell nearly 4 percent overnight, to back below $50 a barrel. Egypt’s market was firm on the back of real estate developers.

The Saudi stock index dropped 0.5 percent in the opening minutes. Some second-tier stocks such as Saudi Printing and Packaging continued rising sharply but blue chips such as Saudi Basic Industries, down 0.9 percent, were weak.

Saudi International Petrochemical Co (Sipchem) dropped 2.9 percent after saying it might not pay a dividend for the second half of 2015, despite seeing results from a restructuring intended to cope with low oil prices.

Egypt’s index rose 0.6 percent. Real estate developer Talaat Mostafa, the most heavily traded stock, was up 2.5 percent.

There was no apparent impact on shares from news that U.S. and European security sources believe a bomb planted by the Islamic State militant group is the likely cause of last weekend’s crash of a Russian airliner over Egypt’s Sinai peninsula. Tourism operator Egyptian Resorts climbed 2.1 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Dominic Evans)