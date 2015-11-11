FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
November 11, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt's fall slows, Saudi Telecom dividend plan lifts Riyadh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The slide of Egypt’s stock market slowed early on Wednesday after three days of big falls, while a dividend plan announced by Saudi Telecom boosted Riyadh’s market.

The Egyptian index tumbled 9.5 percent over the past three days because of fears of a currency devaluation or an interest rate hike, after a U.S. interest rate rise in December began to look likely and the Russian plane crash in the Sinai threatened Egypt’s tourism revenues.

Those fears have not gone away, but there was cautious buying-back in a few stocks in the opening minutes of Wednesday, with real estate developer Talaat Mostafa edging up 0.3 percent.

Commercial International Bank fell 1.7 percent, however, after posting a 37 percent rise in third-quarter net profit. The Egyptian stock index fell 0.4 percent.

The Saudi index climbed 0.4 percent as Saudi Telecom surged 7.2 percent. It said it planned to pay a minimum quarterly dividend of 1 riyal per share for three years from the fourth quarter of 2015.

Mobily, another telecommunications firm, rose 2.4 percent in sympathy and nine of the 10 most heavily traded Saudi stocks gained. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Toby Chopra)

