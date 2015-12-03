MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt continues climb on FX hopes, Gulf down on oil

DUBAI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Egypt’s stock market rose early on Thursday on hopes that the central bank would resolve the country’s foreign exchange shortage, while Gulf markets fell back because of an overnight tumble of oil prices.

The Egyptian index, which jumped 3.5 percent on Wednesday, climbed a further 2.1 percent to 6,788 points. Its break of minor chart resistance on the late November peak triggered a double bottom formed by the November lows and pointing up to just below 7,000 points.

Egypt’s central bank will inject U.S. dollar liquidity into the market this month and plans an exceptional foreign exchange auction, the Egyptian presidency said late on Wednesday.

It remains unclear where Egypt will obtain the hard currency to increase dollar supplies, and many economists think a devaluation at some point remains inevitable. But investors are welcoming the more proactive approach to the problem of new central bank chief Tarek Amer.

Investment bank EFG Hermes gained 3.0 percent and Commercial International Bank, a favourite of foreign investors, rose 2.1 percent.

Global Telecom added 1.1 percent. On Wednesday it had surged its 10 percent limit to 1.87 Egyptian pounds; in a brief statement, it said a newspaper, which it did not name, had published a story on rumours that European firm Vimpelcom had offered to buy out Global at a price of 2.30 pounds per share. Vimpelcom already owns about 52 percent of Global.

“The company does not respond to rumours and confirms that the company does not have any material events unannounced,” Global said without elaborating. Contacted by Reuters in Amsterdam, Vimpelcom said: “As a matter of policy, we don’t comment on market rumours and speculation.”

Meanwhile, the Saudi index fell 1.0 percent after Brent oil, hit by expectations that OPEC would keep its output ceiling unchanged at this week’s meeting, sank more than 4 percent to below $43 a barrel overnight - though it rebounded a little on Thursday.

Petrochemical producer Saudi Basic Industries dropped 2.6 percent and oil shipper Bahri fell 1.5 percent.

Kingdom Holding gained 6.7 percent after jumping 8.5 percent on Wednesday in unusually heavy trade. Reuters data shows DB Platinum Advisors, a Luxembourg-based investment firm and subsidiary of Deutsche Bank, has been increasing its stake in the firm since March.

It held 40,000 shares as of the end of October, the data showed. That is a tiny fraction of the company’s 3.7 billion shares, but the free float is much smaller - Prince Alwaleed bin Talal owns 95 percent - so such purchases may help to drive up the stock price. A phone call to DB’s Luxembourg offices seeking comment was not answered.

Al Tayyar Travel surged 6.7 percent after climbing 8.8 percent on Wednesday in heavy trade. Traders cited a rumour that a Saudi investment company would buy a stake in the firm; an Al Tayyar official was not available to comment.

In Doha, the Qatar stock index retreated 1.1 percent in thin trade. Blue chips were sold, even defensive stocks, with heavyweight Qatar National Bank dropping 2.2 percent and telecommunications operator Ooredoo losing 5.8 percent. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)