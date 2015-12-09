MIDEAST STOCKS-Bargain hunters help steady Saudi, Egypt

DUBAI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Saudi and Egyptian bourses edged higher on Wednesday as bargain hunters scavenged for stocks that had tumbled this week.

Riyadh’s index climbed 0.5 percent to 7,027 points, marginally above the psychological support level of 7,000 after breaching this mark on Tuesday.

Emaar Economic City surged 8.6 percent and was one of the most heavily traded stocks. It fell 3.9 percent a day earlier.

Saudi Telecom (STC) jumped 2.3 percent, rebounding after four straight sessions of losses.

The market rebound is unlikely to be substantial, because both investors and companies are reluctant to commit capital or make investments until there is greater clarity on the 2016 government budget, which will be announced this month.

Al Khodari’s shares fell 0.9 percent after the builder said it had postponed a planned rights issue because it is waiting for the kingdom’s budget.

The company also revealed two construction contracts with the education ministry worth 315 million riyals ($84 million) had been halted.

EGYPT

Cairo’s benchmark rose 0.3 percent to 6,624 points, steadying after it closed lower in the previous two days.

Foreign investors were heavy sellers, while Arabs were quietly accumulating, exchange data shows.

Orascom Telecom, a favoured stock for local traders, climbed 1.8 percent, having plummeted 3.5 percent on Tuesday.

Egypt’s economy seems to be on a positive footing, despite a stuttering stock market.

New investments and large-scale projects will help accelerate economic growth in the first quarter of 2015-2016, the planning minister told Reuters on Tuesday.

“With the injection of new investments, Gulf investment and financing packages, and new road projects, all of this will push us over the 5 percent level,” said planning minister Ashraf al-Arabi in the interview. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Matt Smith)