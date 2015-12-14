MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Egypt climb slightly higher supported by bargain buyers

DUBAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and Egypt’s bourses nudged higher on Monday, bolstered by buying support from bargain traders and positive company announcements.

Saudi Arabia’s index rose 1 percent to 6,830 points, recovering some of Sunday’s losses which dipped the market to its lowest level since late-2012.

Almarai jumped 6 percent to 80.25 riyals after it announced a dividend distribution of 1.15 riyals per share for 2015.

This is 15 percent higher than 2014’s dividend of 1 riyal and the highest payout by the largest dairy company in the Gulf since 2011.

The company also announced a plan to increase its capital by 33 percent by issuing 1 bonus share for every 3 held. The capital boost is aimed at supporting the food producer’s five-year 21 billion riyal spending program.

“Dividend announcements will help support the markets in the coming weeks,” said Hisham Tuffaha, head of equity investments at Riyadh-based Mulkia Investments.

“They signal to investors that the company is well positioned to combat the negative macroeconomic sentiment of lower oil prices.”

Other companies also rose after dividend announcements. Saudi Investment Bank and Saudi Vitrified Clay Pipes climbed 2.2 and 2.8 percent respectively. The former cut back on last year’s dividend but the latter raised it.

Cairo’s main index gained 0.5 percent to 6,424 points, but remains within 140 points of November’s 2015 low.

Egypt’s central bank injected foreign currency liquidity into the banking system in a surprise move on Sunday, bankers said, the latest in a series of steps aimed at ending a foreign exchange shortage.

Commercial International Bank, a favourite of foreign traders, slid 0.3 percent to 34.10 pounds, off its session high of 34.61, and made up 15 percent of the total market’s traded value. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by David French)