FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi dips in early trade as investors become skittish
Sections
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2016 / 9:04 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi dips in early trade as investors become skittish

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s bourse slid in early trade on Monday, erasing some of the previous session’s rebound as day traders booked quick profits and long-term investors awaited more market stability.

Riyadh’s index dropped 0.8 percent. It rose 2.7 percent on Sunday.

The petrochemical sector, which has recently been the main influence on market direction, was down 0.9 percent.

“The trend remains bearish, trading below the 14-day simple moving average,” said Shiv Prakash, senior research analyst at Abu Dhabi’s NBAD Securities. “Recovery of crude prices is a must for local stock markets to rally.”

Some banks that made gains in Sunday’s rebound have now turned negative.

Al Rajhi Bank was down 0.8 percent after surging 5.9 percent the previous day.

The Islamic lender, which was one of the last banks to report earnings, made a fourth-quarter net profit of 1.95 billion riyals ($519.6 million) beating analyst expectations.

Samba Financial Group, another lender which reported better-than-expected fourth quarter results last week, slid 0.8 percent.

Saudi Arabia’s fourth-quarter earnings season has ended. The combined profits of the kingdom’s listed companies shrunk 16.1 percent from the same period last year, according to Riyadh’s NCB Capital. The firm said results were also 29 percent below analysts’ average forecasts.

Petrochemical companies were the worst performers, while banking and food sectors were the best.

“Although I believe that the markets are in a consolidation phase, long-only managers will only enter the markets when the volatility subsides,” said a Riyadh-based portfolio manager. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Matt Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.