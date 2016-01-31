FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi stocks surge after oil rises, Egypt also gains
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2016 / 8:35 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi stocks surge after oil rises, Egypt also gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market rose sharply in early trade on Sunday, led by petrochemical companies, after oil prices climbed at the end of last week. Egypt’s bourse also gained in response to firmer global equities prices.

The Saudi index jumped 3.2 percent in the opening 20 minutes of trade to 6,071 points. Its 3.2 percent rise on Thursday triggered a minor double bottom formed by the lows since mid-January and pointing up to around 6,300 points.

Beaten-down petrochemical producer Saudi Kayan was the most heavily traded stock, gaining 6.2 percent. But construction firm Jabal Omar fell 0.4 percent after reporting a loss for the fourth quarter.

Egypt’s stock index climbed 1.7 percent on the back of a few stocks such as Elsewedy Electric, up 5.8 percent; most of the 10 most heavily traded stocks were flat. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.