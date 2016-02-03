FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Egyptian markets mixed in early trade
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 3, 2016 / 9:47 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Egyptian markets mixed in early trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Saudi Arabian stock market was mixed in early trade on Wednesday as gains in many second- and third-tier speculative stocks offset another fall in petrochemical blue chip Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) . Egypt’s bourse moved in a narrow range.

The Saudi stock index was down 0.3 percent after 45 minutes of trade but gainers outnumbered losers 79 to 64.

SABIC dropped 1.1 percent after another slide of oil prices, bringing its losses in the past three days to 6.4 percent. Al Tayyar Travel sank 5.5 percent.

But low-priced shares such as Tihama Advertising rose; Tihama was up 5.8 percent.

Egypt’s index was down 0.1 percent but Global Telecom jumped 4.5 percent and GB Auto rose 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.