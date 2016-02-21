FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Egyptian stocks firm in early trade
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 21, 2016 / 9:27 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Egyptian stocks firm in early trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian stocks were firm in early trade on Sunday as retail investors bought second-tier stocks, encouraged by last week’s gains, while strength in Commercial International Bank buoyed Egypt.

The Saudi index was up 0.5 percent after an hour of trade as Middle East Paper surged 7.6 percent and Al Tayyar Travel climbed 4.0 percent.

A 1.3 percent rise in Commercial International Bank helped Egypt’s stock index gain 0.8 percent, while Egyptian Iron & Steel surged 8.9 percent. However, most stocks among Egypt’s 10 most actively traded barely moved. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.