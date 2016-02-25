FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Egypt up in early trade but volumes low
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 25, 2016 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Egypt up in early trade but volumes low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market rose in early trade on Thursday as local traders accumulated shares in small and mid-cap stocks, while Egypt edged up in thin trading volumes.

Riyadh’s index added 0.7 percent with Tihama Advertising and insurer Alinma Tokio Marine each jumped over 5.0 percent.

Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group added 2.6 percent after the tourism company announced a cash dividend of 1.25 riyals per share for the second half of 2015, taking the total for last year to 2.5 riyals per share, in line with 2014 payouts. Some other Saudi firms have been cutting dividends as the economy slows and funding becomes more difficult.

The petrochemical sector also rose with Saudi Basic Industries adding 0.7 percent.

In Cairo, the index edged up 0.4 percent in thin trade with the most active stocks barely moving. Beltone Financial, which has more than doubled its share price over the past 10 trading sessions, had not yet traded. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.