FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi falls in early trade after oil turns south
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 15, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi falls in early trade after oil turns south

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, March 15 (Reuters) - A drop in oil prices dampened investor confidence in Saudi Arabia’s stock market, prompting a broad sell-off in early trade on Tuesday.

The petrochemical sector was the main drag as Riyadh’s index fell 0.8 percent in the first 30 minutes after oil slipped below $39 a barrel. Saudi Basic Industries, the largest listed petrochemical producer, fell 0.7 percent.

But construction company Khodari added 3.0 percent after it announced that it had received 9.1 million riyals ($2.4 million) as compensation from the state’s Human Resource Development Fund for the impact of labour reforms. The gain will be booked in the first quarter of 2016, the company said in a bourse statement.

Saudi Arabia’s government is opening a fresh austerity drive by ordering ministries to cut their spending on contracts by at least 5 percent, a document seen by Reuters shows. The spending cuts could further slow economic growth and hurt the construction industry, where many companies are struggling with deteriorating cash flow and rising labour costs. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.