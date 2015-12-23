FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi edges up before king's speech
December 23, 2015

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi edges up before king's speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market edged up in early trade on Wednesday before a speech by King Salman to the advisory Shura Council, with much activity focusing on second- or third-tier speculative stocks.

The Saudi index climbed 0.4 percent. Tihama Advertising was up 5.6 percent after it said it sold land in Jeddah for 33 million riyals ($8.8 million), while Saudi Fisheries gained 3.0 percent.

It is not clear whether the king’s speech will announce any policy details, and he may instead simply outline his priorities in general terms. The state budget for 2016, expected to be released on Monday, is likely to give a more comprehensive idea of fiscal policy next year. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Alison Williams)

