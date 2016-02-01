MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi pulls back with oil, Egypt falls

DUBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market fell early on Monday after oil prices pulled back, while Egypt dropped again on currency jitters.

The Saudi bourse surged in the past few trading days in response to a rebound in oil prices. But Brent crude slipped 1.7 percent in Monday’s Asian trade to below $35.50 per barrel, and the Saudi stock index fell 0.5 percent.

Petrochemicals were among the biggest losers, with Saudi Basic Industries down 1.4 percent.

Construction company Jabal Omar Development Co dropped 4.7 percent, after slipping 1.6 percent on Sunday when it said it was in talks with creditors after failing to make the first repayment of 650 million riyals ($173 million) on a 3 billion riyal loan from the government.

Saudi builders are among the companies hardest hit by cuts in government spending due to low oil prices, as well as by rising labour costs.

Egypt’s index dropped 1.5 percent with major real estate developer Palm Hills Development down 3.7 percent.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a report that if bilateral and multilateral aid pledges materialised on time, Egypt could avoid a sharp currency devaluation this year.

But it added: ”We think the authorities’ plan remains the same: muddle through due to import restrictions and external aid, hoping that foreign direct investment can pick up self-sustainably.

“However, the pledges obtained are not sufficient to boost FX reserves into a safer zone, and thus we continue to see pressure on the Egyptian pound playing out.” (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Dominic Evans)