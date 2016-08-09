FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. calls for urgent humanitarian pause in Aleppo fighting
August 9, 2016 / 9:05 AM / a year ago

U.N. calls for urgent humanitarian pause in Aleppo fighting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations on Tuesday called for an urgent humanitarian ceasefire in the Syrian city of Aleppo, in which it said two million residents were left without access to running water or electricity after attacks hit civilian infrastructure last week.

"The U.N. is extremely concerned that the consequences will be dire for millions of civilians if the electricity and water networks are not immediately repaired," a statement from Yacoub El Hillo, U.N. Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria, and Kevin Kennedy, U.N. regional humanitarian coordinator for the Syria crisis, said.

The United Nations children's agency (UNICEF) warned of risks for children in particular.

"These cuts are coming amid a heat wave, putting children at a grave risk of waterborne diseases," UNICEF said. (Reporting by Stephanie Ulmer-Nebehay and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.